SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 13,250 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SiTime stock opened at $298.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.54. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 452.36, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $301.52.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SiTime by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.