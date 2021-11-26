SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 13,250 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SiTime stock opened at $298.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.54. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 452.36, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $301.52.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on SITM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.
Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.