Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cue Biopharma news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.49. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

