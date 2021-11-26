Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

