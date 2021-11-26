Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUSN. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FUSN opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $13.69.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.