SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

