Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of TACO opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $294.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

