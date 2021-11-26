Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.10.

VBLT stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

