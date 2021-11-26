Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HTH stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

