ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Down 4.1%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.09 and last traded at $43.15. 2,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 94,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $535.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

