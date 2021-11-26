Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 471,431 shares.The stock last traded at $40.35 and had previously closed at $37.30.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.74.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,870,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,386 shares of company stock worth $3,906,097.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

