Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Down 3.9%

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.80 and last traded at $105.82. 1,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

