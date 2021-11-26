On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $227.00

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 227 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 300608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.07).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 439 ($5.74).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 326.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 346.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £354.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

