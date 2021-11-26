StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 237,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,203,244 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in StoneCo by 22.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in StoneCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

