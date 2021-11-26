StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 237,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,203,244 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.53.
Several research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in StoneCo by 22.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in StoneCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
