Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

ROAD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Construction Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,322,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,598,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 361,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $40,407,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

