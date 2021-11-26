Zacks Investment Research Lowers Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of PRGS opened at $50.75 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Progress Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Progress Software by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.