Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 79

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 79 ($1.03) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 64.31 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The company has a market cap of £918.32 million and a PE ratio of 18.17. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

