Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 79

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 79 ($1.03) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
MTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 64.31 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The company has a market cap of £918.32 million and a PE ratio of 18.17. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.03).
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.
