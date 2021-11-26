Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

HILS opened at GBX 1,662 ($21.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,806.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,664.60. Hill & Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,922 ($25.11).

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 2,120 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £36,972.80 ($48,305.20).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

