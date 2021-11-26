Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Exelixis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Exelixis by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,044,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

