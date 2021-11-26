Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $365,821.30 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,454.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.