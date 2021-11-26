Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $365,821.30 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brigham Minerals stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
