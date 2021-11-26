Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,618 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cannae by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cannae by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CNNE opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

