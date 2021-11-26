Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.29 Million Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $797.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

