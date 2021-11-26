Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

