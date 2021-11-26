Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELY. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $1,963,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 409,106 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $5,298,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $2,090,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

ELY stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,739,832 shares of company stock worth $217,768,960 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

