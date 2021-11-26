Citigroup Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $250.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $304.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.41.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $195.80 and a 12 month high of $486.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

