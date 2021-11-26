Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 85,279 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,714,960.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.