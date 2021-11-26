$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $987.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 149.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

