Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.41. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $255.10 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 221.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.45.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

