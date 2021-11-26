-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAW shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock worth $191,821,107 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

