Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $36.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. HP has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $36.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.