Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.