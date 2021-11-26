$67.98 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $67.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.50 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $66.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $276.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Information Services Group stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 218.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 41,556 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 587.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 42.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

