Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 155.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. MRC Global has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.80 and a beta of 2.52.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.