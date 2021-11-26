Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 155.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRC stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. MRC Global has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.80 and a beta of 2.52.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
