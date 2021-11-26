Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marubeni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS:MARUY opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

