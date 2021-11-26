Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

OLMA stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.60. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $154,274.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,287 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after purchasing an additional 870,796 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,208,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 317,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 252,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

