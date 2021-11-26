Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock.

LON HEAD opened at GBX 449 ($5.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £382.92 million and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 478.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 482.61. Headlam Group has a 12 month low of GBX 336 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 538 ($7.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In other Headlam Group news, insider Simon King bought 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £49,785.12 ($65,044.58). Also, insider Stephen Bird bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £23,150 ($30,245.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,272 shares of company stock valued at $9,780,146.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

