Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lowered their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 691,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

