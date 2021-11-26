NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 81.90 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £253.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.16. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

