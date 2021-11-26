Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Xperi worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Xperi by 61.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xperi by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 207,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPER. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

