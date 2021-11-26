Reviewing Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) & SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Indra Sistemas and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas 1.97% 8.76% 1.42% SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Indra Sistemas and SSP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $3.48 billion 0.63 -$74.42 million $0.23 27.13 SSP Group $1.83 billion 0.79 -$478.46 million N/A N/A

Indra Sistemas has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Indra Sistemas and SSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 1 2 1 0 2.00 SSP Group 1 2 8 0 2.64

Risk & Volatility

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indra Sistemas beats SSP Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors. The company was founded on June 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

