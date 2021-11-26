Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of EPC opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

