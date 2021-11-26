Prudential Financial Inc. Has $819,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Viasat by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 101.15, a P/E/G ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

