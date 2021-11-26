Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mercury General by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Mercury General by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCY stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

