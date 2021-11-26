Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,004 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 663.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

DSKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $10.54 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

