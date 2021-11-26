State Street Corp Sells 655,478 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 502,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 655,478 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth $165,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

