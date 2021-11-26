State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ORIX were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 61.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

IX stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

