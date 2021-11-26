Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 356.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,821 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSHA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 186,677 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

