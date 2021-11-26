Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 896.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 963,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 266,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,819,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $10.63 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $509.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.