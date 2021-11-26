Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

JJSF opened at $149.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.74 and its 200-day moving average is $163.56. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.27 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

