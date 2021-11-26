Comerica Bank Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

DXC opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

