EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $620.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.82 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $11,000,847. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

